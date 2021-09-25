National

Events in Afghanistan raise questions about use of terrorism to change State structure, says Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

The developments in Afghanistan raised questions about role of power politics and the use of terrorism as a tool to change State structures and behaviour, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

In an address at the National Defence College, Mr. Singh also said that there has been growing realisation of India's concerns over Pakistan's support to radical and terror groups.

In a veiled reference to Pakistan, he said the turmoil caused in the region has been brought about by "aggressive designs" and the active support to non-State players by irresponsible States.

"Today, the world is witness to the destabilising effects of terror and the especially dangerous precedence of violent radical forces attempting to gain legitimacy by creating new normals," he said.

The defence minister said that there is a widespread realisation amongst all responsible nations over the need to come together against the common challenges.

"The recent events in Afghanistan have reinforced the reality of our times. The only certainty about evolving geopolitics is its uncertainty. Changes in State boundaries may not be as frequent today," he said.

"However, the fast-transforming structure of States and the influence that external powers can have on it is clearly evident," he said "These events raise questions regarding the very role of power politics and the use of terrorism as a tool to change State structures and behaviour," Mr. Singh added.


