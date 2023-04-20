EU seeks liberalised traffic rights to take on Gulf carriers

April 20, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The European Union (EU) on Thursday made a pitch to the Indian government to implement open skies in letter and spirit and sign a common agreement with it instead of separate ones with various European countries in a bid to enhance direct connectivity and plug “leakages” by Gulf carriers“ripping off” the market and “controlling” its share of direct air traffic from India.

“The figures show that direct connectivity has been barely growing since 2009, but conversely, the indirect connectivity has been booming and increased by 44%,” and this growth was led by “Gulf carriers at the expense of direct traffic between EU and India”, Olivier Jankovec, Director General of European Region of the Airports Council International told The Hindu on the sidelines of the two-day EU-India Aviation Summit.

He said that though India had an Open Skies policy for Europe under which there should be no cap on frequencies of flights as well as cities served in Europe and India, the agreements it had with some of the 26 member-States imposed restrictions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A comprehensive aviation agreement where they would fully liberalise aviation traffic would incentivise and enable the growth of direct traffic,” Mr. Jankovec added.

Speaking during a panel discussion, Jozsef Varadi, CEO of Hungarian airline Whizz Air, in a seeming reference to Gulf carriers, said that international passenger traffic out of India was being served by “inefficient high-cost carriers” which were “ripping off” the market and “controlling” EU-India traffic and that this needed to change.