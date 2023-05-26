HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EU ‘carbon tax’ is not intended to be protectionist, says chief climate negotiator Frans Timmermans

He says Indian industries will have nothing to worry if the carbon-intensity of goods made in India and exported to the EU matches that of the goods made in the bloc

May 26, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

Jacob Koshy
Jacob Koshy
European Commission First Vice-President Frans Timmermans. File

European Commission First Vice-President Frans Timmermans. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) is not intended to be “protectionist” and only meant to avoid the problem of ‘carbon leakage,’ said Frans Timmermans, European Union’s chief climate negotiator, in an interaction with reporters on Friday. Indian industries will have nothing to worry if the carbon-intensity of goods, for eg steel, aluminium and iron, made in India and exported to the EU matches that of the goods made in the bloc. “We are now in the trial period of the CBAM and I can assure that the CBAM will be WTO-compliant [in line with trading rules of the World Trade Organisation] and will be corrected if it is having unintended effects,” he said. “It is too early to make assumptions on levies and costs for Indian businesses. We are in constant touch with India on this. The only thing we will do to protect our industry is to avoid unfair competition on carbon footprint.”

‘Carbon leakage,’ refers to cheaper, more carbon-intensive goods making their way into the EU at the expense of domestically manufactured products that have been manufactured using costlier, renewable energy. To check such leakage, the EU brought into force this month the CBAM that, after 2026, will require EU companies to annually declare the quantity of goods imported into the EU in the preceding year and their embedded greenhouse gas emissions and effectively pay for excessive emissions via CBAM certificates that could reflect as taxes paid by importers to the EU.

ALSO READ
Explained | What is the EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism? 

Concerns of India

Indian manufacturers have raised concerns that the tax will mean a 20-35% tariff on India’s exports of steel, aluminium and cement, that currently attract a duty of less than 3%. As much as 27% of India’s exports of steel, iron and aluminium products, or $8.2 billion, head to the EU.

The CBAM will initially apply to imports of certain goods and selected precursors whose production is carbon-intensive and at most significant risk of carbon leakage: cement, iron and steel, aluminium, fertilizers, electricity and hydrogen.

ALSO READ
Explained | Why is the EU’s carbon border tax worrying other countries including India? 

Mr. Timmermans met Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Power Minister R.K. Singh and was also scheduled to meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Other than trade and emissions, his visit was also to set the ground ahead of the 28th meeting of Conference of Parties (COP) scheduled in November in Dubai.

Related stories

Related Topics

European Union / taxes and duties / climate change (politics) / carbon emissions

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.