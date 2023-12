Ethics panel report on Mahua Moitra's expulsion tabled in Lok Sabha

December 08, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST - New Delhi

The Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee on December 8 submitted its report in the lower house recommending the expulsion of Trinamool Congress member Mahua Moitra over the "cash-for-query" allegation.

Ethics Committee chairman Vinod Kumar Sonkar tabled the panel's first report when the House re-convened at noon after an adjournment during the Question Hour. Trinamool Congress members and some from the Congress trooped in the Well of the House raising slogans demanding a copy of the report.

Trinamool Congress member Kalyan Banerjee demanded a discussion on the report before its recommendations are put to vote, which would lead to the expulsion of Ms. Moitra from the House.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid uproar, BJP member Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings till 2 p.m.

Businessman Darshan Hiranandani, who allegedly paid Ms. Moitra to raise questions in Parliament about the Adani Group, had claimed in a signed affidavit that Mahua Moitra targeted industrialist Gautam Adani to "malign and embarrass" Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At a meeting on November 9, the Committee adopted its report recommending Ms. Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha over the "cash-for-query" allegation.

Six members of the panel, including suspended Congress member Preneet Kaur, voted in favour of the report. Four members of the panel belonging to opposition parties submitted dissent notes.

The Opposition members termed the report a "fixed match" and said the complaint filed by BJP Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey, which the panel reviewed, was not supported by a "shred of evidence". Ms. Moitra can be expelled only if the House votes in favour of the panel's recommendation.

Ethics panel report a political vendetta: TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay

Trinamool Congress leader in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandyopadhyay described the Ethics Committee’s recommendation to expel party MP Mahua Moitra in a “cash-for-query” allegation as “political vendetta” and claimed that it was aimed at stopping her from raising issues against the Adani Group.

Mr. Bandyopadhyay said he had a one-on-one meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who informed him that the report would be tabled along with a resolution.

He told the Speaker that Ms. Moitra should be given time to make her speech on the floor of the House to which Mr. Birla replied that half an hour would be given for discussion on the matter.

Mr. Bandyopadhyay asked why was the MP who alleged that Ms. Moitra was paid cash for asking questions not called to the Ethics Committee meeting.

“The first meeting (of the ethics panel) ended in a short time and could not produce any result. Why was a second meeting not held? Why such a hurry?” he posed.

Mr. Bandyopadhyay also asked why was the report being tabled on a Friday, which is dedicated to Private Members’ Business. “It could have been introduced on Monday... Everywhere we find there is some motivation. We can say it is absolute political vendetta,” he said.

Mr. Bandyopadhyay claimed that the government was “unable to digest Ms. Moitra’s allegation against the Adani group. “They want her to be stopped.” “The whole country has seen how the first meeting started and ended. This projection of the outcome and result of the meeting cannot go to the extent that one Member of Parliament is expelled,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.