Ethics panel gives a fresh date for Mahua Moitra to appear before it

The Lok Sabha Ethics committee is probing an allegation by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey against Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra that she got financial favours in lieu of posing questions in the House.

October 28, 2023 02:37 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra. File photo.

| Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on Saturday asked Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra to appear before it on November 2 instead of October 31 in the cash-for-query case, but asserted no further extension would be granted.

Ms. Moitra had on Friday wrote to the Ethics Committee, which is probing the allegations against her, expressing her inability to appear before it on October 31, saying she will be available only after November 5.

In its response, the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee extended the date of appearance by three days, asking her to depose before it on November 2. The committee, however, said it will not entertain any request for further extension.

The panel is probing BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s allegations that Ms. Moitra accepted bribes and favours for asking questions in Lok Sabha at the behest of businessman Hiranandani. On Thursday, Mr. Dubey, and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai gave “oral evidence” to the panel against the Trinamool Congress MP.

Ms. Moitra has said she should be given “a fair hearing and an adequate opportunity to defend myself against the false, malicious and defamatory accusations levelled against me by Shri Dubey and Shri Dehadrai”.

