Eternal ideals of Lord Ram are basis of India’s glorious future: PM Modi replies to President’s letter

January 23, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as the “most unforgettable” moment in his life, and the event as one that would “create new paradigms of development and success” in a letter written to President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday.

He was responding to the President’s letter, sent on Sunday, the eve of the consecration ceremony, wherein she had said that she could only contemplate “the unique civilisational journey that will be accomplished with each step taken by you in the hallowed precincts”.

In his two-page letter, Mr. Modi struck an emotional tone over the consecration. “I have returned with an Ayodhya in my heart, an Ayodhya which can never be separated from me,” he wrote.

Mr. Modi said that when he received Ms. Murmu’s letter, he had been in a “different state of mind”, and her letter gave him immense support and strength in handling these feelings and in coming to terms with them.

“I visited Ayodhya Dham as a pilgrim. My mind was overwhelmed with many emotions after going to the holy land where such a confluence of faith and history has taken place,” he said.

“To witness such a historic occasion is both a privilege and a responsibility. You had also discussed about my 11-day religious exercise and the ‘Yama-Niyams’ related to it. Our country has been the witness to countless people who kept many vows for centuries so that Ram Lalla once again resides at his birthplace,” he wrote.

“As you said, we not only worship Lord Shri Ram but also take inspiration from him in every aspect of life, especially in the social sphere,” Mr. Modi said, adding that Lord Ram was the inspiration for his government’s “sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas aur sabka prayaas” policy. The results of this mantra were visible everywhere today, and in the last decade, the country had succeeded in bringing about 25 crore people out of poverty, he said.

The PM noted that the President Murmu, in her letter, had discussed the impact of the PM-JANMAN scheme, and the empowerment of extremely backward people in tribal society. “Being associated with the tribal society, who can understand this better than you? Our culture has always taught us to work for the most deprived sections of the society. Many campaigns like PM-JANMAN are bringing a big change in the lives of the people of the country today,” Mr. Modi wrote.

The eternal thoughts of Lord Ram are the basis of India’s glorious future, Mr. Modi said, adding that the grand temple of Lord Ram would “continue to inspire us to create new paradigms of development and success”.

