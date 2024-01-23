GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Eternal ideals of Lord Ram are basis of India’s glorious future: PM Modi replies to President’s letter

‘My mind was overwhelmed with many emotions after going to the holy land where such a confluence of faith and history has taken place,’ Modi said, striking an emotional tone over the consecration in Ayodhya

January 23, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lights diyas at his residence, in New Delhi on January 22, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lights diyas at his residence, in New Delhi on January 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as the “most unforgettable” moment in his life, and the event as one that would “create new paradigms of development and success” in a letter written to President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday.

He was responding to the President’s letter, sent on Sunday, the eve of the consecration ceremony, wherein she had said that she could only contemplate “the unique civilisational journey that will be accomplished with each step taken by you in the hallowed precincts”.

Also Read | Devotees queue up in droves as Ram temple in Ayodhya opens doors for public

ALSO READ
Ayodhya consecration proclamation of Ram Rajya: Yogi Adityanath

In his two-page letter, Mr. Modi struck an emotional tone over the consecration. “I have returned with an Ayodhya in my heart, an Ayodhya which can never be separated from me,” he wrote.

Mr. Modi said that when he received Ms. Murmu’s letter, he had been in a “different state of mind”, and her letter gave him immense support and strength in handling these feelings and in coming to terms with them.

“I visited Ayodhya Dham as a pilgrim. My mind was overwhelmed with many emotions after going to the holy land where such a confluence of faith and history has taken place,” he said.

“To witness such a historic occasion is both a privilege and a responsibility. You had also discussed about my 11-day religious exercise and the ‘Yama-Niyams’ related to it. Our country has been the witness to countless people who kept many vows for centuries so that Ram Lalla once again resides at his birthplace,” he wrote.

OPINION | From fear to hope: On Ram temple consecration

“As you said, we not only worship Lord Shri Ram but also take inspiration from him in every aspect of life, especially in the social sphere,” Mr. Modi said, adding that Lord Ram was the inspiration for his government’s “sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas aur sabka prayaas” policy. The results of this mantra were visible everywhere today, and in the last decade, the country had succeeded in bringing about 25 crore people out of poverty, he said.

ALSO READ
PM Modi says ‘extraordinary moment’ after unveiling Lord Ram idol at Ayodhya

The PM noted that the President Murmu, in her letter, had discussed the impact of the PM-JANMAN scheme, and the empowerment of extremely backward people in tribal society. “Being associated with the tribal society, who can understand this better than you? Our culture has always taught us to work for the most deprived sections of the society. Many campaigns like PM-JANMAN are bringing a big change in the lives of the people of the country today,” Mr. Modi wrote.

The eternal thoughts of Lord Ram are the basis of India’s glorious future, Mr. Modi said, adding that the grand temple of Lord Ram would “continue to inspire us to create new paradigms of development and success”.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Narendra Modi / Ayodhya Ram Temple

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.