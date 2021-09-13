Estimated cost of 3 Central Secretariat buildings lowered

NEW DELHI

Last date of submission of bids has been extended

The Central Public Works Department has reduced the estimated cost of construction and maintenance of three buildings of the Common Central Secretariat, for which bids were to be opened this week but has been postponed till September 28, according to tender documents.

On September 11, the CPWD issued a further modified tender and extended the last date of submission of bids and opening of bids from September 17 to September 28, the seventh extension since the tender was floated.

As part of the larger Central Vista redevelopment project, the CPWD has proposed construction of 10 buildings for the Common Central Secretariat to house all Union Ministries. So far, the CPWD has invited bids for the construction of the first three buildings at the site of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts campus.

The estimated cost of construction and maintenance for five years was reduced from ₹3,408 crore to ₹3,254 crore. A CPWD official said the estimated cost was lowered due to technical reasons. The official said the last date for bids had been postponed again due to “administrative reasons”.