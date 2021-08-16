ESIC notifies relief scheme for COVID-hit

Many families lost their loved ones during the second wave of COVID. Photo: AP

NEW DELHI

16 August 2021 22:11 IST

In case of death, dependents will get money monthly

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation has notified a relief scheme for the dependents of ESI insured persons in case of their death due to COVID-19 that would give a minimum of ₹1,800 a month.

The ESIC had published the details of the scheme for inviting objections and suggestions from the public on June 18 for 30 days.

On August 11, the ESIC notified the scheme, saying the suggestions had been considered and the scheme was being notified.

The scheme would cover the families of the insured who had been registered on the ESIC portal for at least three months before being diagnosed with COVID-19 and had been in employment on the date of diagnosis. In case of death due to COVID-19, the spouse, son up to 25 years of age, unmarried daughter and widowed mother of the insured would be eligible for the relief.

The scheme, which would be effective for two years from March 24, 2020, would provide for 90% of the average daily wages of the insured to be paid to dependents.