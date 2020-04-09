National

ESIC hospitals dedicated to COVID-19 response

Doctors wearing protective suits examining patients at Borivali in Mumbai, on April 7.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Eight hospitals of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) with a total of 1,042 isolation beds across the country have been declared COVID-19 dedicated hospitals, ESIC said on Thursday. The ESIC hospitals in Ankleshwar and Vapi in Gujarat, Gurugram in Haryana, Udaipur in Rajasthan, Jammu in J&K, Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, Adityapur in Jharkhand and Joka in West Bengal had been turned into dedicated COVID-19 hospitals.

Apart from that, 1,112 isolation beds in the remaining ESIC hospitals in the country were also available as well as 555 ICU beds and 197 ventilators.

“Alternate provision has been made for providing medical services from tie-up hospitals if an ESIC hospital is declared as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital to cater exclusively to coronavirus suspected/confirmed cases,” ESIC said.

