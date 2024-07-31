GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ESIC all set to undertake major modernisation and expansion, will add Ayush unit: Minister in Lok Sabha

She added that ESI hospitals across the country will be equipped with up-to-date and comprehensive facilities for better patient care

Updated - July 31, 2024 04:22 pm IST

Published - July 31, 2024 04:18 pm IST - New Delhi

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Sushri Shobha Karandlaje.

Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Sushri Shobha Karandlaje. | Photo Credit: ANI

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is all set to modernise/ upgrade and add over 100 new hospitals, said the Minister of State for Labour and Employment Sushri Shobha Karandlaje in Lok Sabha earlier this week.

Responding to questions by MP Dhairyasheel Sambhajirao Mane and Sudheer Gupta on Modernisation of ESIC Hospitals, the Minister said that the ESI Corporation has given in-principal approval for setting up of 105 new hospitals in the country.

She added that ESI hospitals across the country will be equipped with up-to-date and comprehensive facilities for better patient care. These facilities inter-alia include Operation Theatre (OT) Complex with Intensive Care Units, Labour complex with neonatal intensive care unit and paediatric intensive care units, various laboratory services, resuscitation area, state-of-the-art imaging services, Central sterile Supply Department (CSSD)/Theatre Sterile Supply Unit (TSSU), etc. 

Also Read | Parliament Session updates on July 31

The Minister also noted that the Ayush Units and dispensaries will be established in the Corporation Hospitals and that Ayush units are to be established on co-location basis in those ESIC/ ESI Scheme (ESIS) hospitals & dispensaries and Dispensaries-cum-Branch Offices (DCBOs) where daily average allopathic Outdoor Patient Department (OPD) registration is more than 150 patients during preceding 12 months. 

“The 50 bedded ESIC Ayush hospitals are to be co-located with the existing ESI allopathic hospitals having 500 beds or more, out of which 50 beds are to be earmarked for Ayush hospital,’‘ said the Minister.

Stating that ESI Corporation has taken various steps to improve the quality of medical services in ESI Hospitals, Ms. Karandlaje explained that enhancement of sanctioned staff strength of ESIC hospitals, as per new norms is underway. 

“Also enhancement of 50% of bed strength, if bed occupancy is more than 70% in ESIC/ESI Scheme (ESIS) hospitals for last three consecutive years, formation of state ESI societies so that States’ have financial and administrative freedom to take decision for improvement of medical services, allocation of additional budget under Project Implementation Plan (PIP) for State ESI Schemes,’‘ is also been undertaken, she said, adding that super speciality services, the facilities like Urology, Cardiology, Nephrology, Plastic surgery, Oncology, Paediatric Surgery, Gastroenterology, Endocrinology, Rheumatology, Neurology etc. are provided by some existing ESIC hospitals. Services which are not available in-house are provided through tie-up hospitals. 

