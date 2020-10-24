ESI scheme extended to Arunachal Pradesh

The Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) scheme has been extended to Arunachal Pradesh for the first time with effect from November 1, the Labour and Employment Ministry said on Friday.
A notification has been issued to cover the district of Papum Pare under the scheme.
“All factories located in Papum Pare of Arunachal Pradesh employing 10 or more persons shall become eligible for coverage under the ESI Act 1948,” it said.
All employees with wages up to ₹21,000 a month and ₹25,000 for persons with disabilities will be eligible for the scheme that provides medical care, sickness, maternity and employment injury benefit. The Ministry added that medical care arrangements were being made through a new dispensary-cum-branch office at Itanagar.
