ESI, Ayushman Bharat schemes converged

Over 1 crore beneficiaries of the Employees’ State Insurance scheme in 113 districts of Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra will be able to avail themselves of cashless medical treatment at hospitals empanelled with Ayushman Bharat, with the Labour Ministry on Wednesday launching the convergence of the two schemes.
Those registered for Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana can get cashless medical treatment at 15 ESIC hospitals and medical colleges in Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, a Ministry statement said.
“The convergence will ensure that 1.35 crore ESI beneficiaries in such districts avail cashless medical services through empanelled hospitals of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY without any need of referral,” the Ministry said.
The beneficiaries would need to produce their ESIC e-pehchan card or health passbook and Aadhaar card. A list of districts and empanelled hospitals was available on the ESIC’s website, it said.
Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar, while launching the convergence of the two schemes, highlighted the efforts of the ESIC hospitals in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
