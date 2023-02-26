eSanjeevani app a great boon for people, says Modi

February 26, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 98th episode of his customary radio address Mann Ki Baat, said experiments such as eSanjeevani application had ensured medical services to people living in far-flung areas of the country. He said Mann Ki Baat had been a wonderful platform as an expression of public participation. “Every month, in millions of messages, the ‘ Mann Ki Baat’ of lots of people reaches me. You know the power of your mind... Similarly, how the might of the country increases with the strength of the society... This we have seen and understood in different episodes of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and I have experienced it - have also accepted it,” Mr. Modi said.

Talking about the eSanjeevani app, he said the power of Digital India was visible in every corner. “Through this app, tele-consultation, that is, while sitting far away, through video-conference, you can consult a doctor about your illness. Till now, the number of tele-consultants using this app has crossed the figure of 10 crore. You can imagine!... 10 crore consultations through video-conference....An amazing bond between patient and doctor - this is a big achievement,” Mr. Modi added.

Congratulating doctors and patients for such an achievement, he said eSanjeevani was a living example of how the people of India had made technology a part of their lives. “We have seen that in the time of Corona, eSanjeevani app has proved to be a great boon for the people,” he said. Talking to a doctor and a patient who use the application in the programme, he said eSanjeevani was becoming a life-saving app for the common man of the country, for the middle class, for the people living in hilly areas. “This is the power of India’s digital revolution. And today we are seeing its effect in every field,” the Prime Minister added.