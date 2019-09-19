Equations in Bihar have changed, says BJP

Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi may have tried to quieten demands made by some members of his party, the BJP, over a rethink on whether or not the NDA should persist with Nitish Kumar as chief minister going into the 2020 Assembly polls, but the party is girding up for some serious bargaining over seat sharing with the Janata Dal (U) in the State.

History

The BJP-Janata Dal (U) last fought Assembly polls in the State together in 2010, a decade ago, under a seat-sharing arrangement. The JD(U) had contested in 142 seats while the BJP had fought in 101 constituencies.

The two split just before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls and JD(U) then tied up with the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for the 2015 Assembly elections.

Much water has flowed in the Ganga since then, with Mr. Kumar having broken his alliance with the RJD, tying up with the BJP again, and contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in an equal 17-17 seat split.

Senior BJP leaders, both in Delhi and Patna say that the political ground has shifted a lot since the last Assembly polls where the JD(U) in alliance with the RJD swept to power, with the BJP a distant third.

“In the last Lok Sabha elections, while we fought an equal number of seats, our vote share was two per cent more than the JD(U). Also while the JD(U) won 16 out of their 17 seats, their margins were not as big as ours, where the lowest margin was for Ram Kripal Yadav, around 38,000 votes,”said a senior office-bearer of the BJP. “Clearly, the Modi effect had led to such results,” he added.

He added that the recently concluded membership drive of the BJP has seen enthusiastic response from sections where the party had not seen much support in the past, like the extremely backwards.

At a meeting between BJP general secretary in charge of Bihar Bhupendra Yadav and Mr. Kumar, along with other party officials, the Chief Minister had reportedly admitted that the BJP’s organisational strength had grown by leaps and bounds.

New pact needed

“All of this points to the fact that the old seat-sharing arrangement cannot continue as before, and the ground realities have to be acknowledged by the Janata Dal (U),” said the sources.

The BJP had, in the past, broken with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and contested Assembly polls alone in the State and formed the government. The situation in Bihar, say partymen, is similar.