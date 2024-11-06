ADVERTISEMENT

Equal justice and ridding itself of colonial practices should be judiciary’s guiding principles, says President

Published - November 06, 2024 03:37 am IST - NEW DELHI

Droupadi Murmu releases three books of the Supreme Court; notes that the court has developed jurisprudence rooted in Indian ethos

The Hindu Bureau

President Droupadi Murmu during the release of three publications of the Supreme Court of India, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday. CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice Sanjiv Khanna are also present. | Photo Credit: ANI

Ridding itself of colonial practices and providing equal justice should be the judiciary’s guiding principles, President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Releasing three publication of the Supreme Court including one titled, Justice for Nation: Reflections on 75 years of the Supreme Court of India, Ms. Murmu said she shared the views of those who admire the contribution of the “court as the conscience-keeper of Independent India”. She said the top court has developed a jurisprudence that is rooted in Indian ethos and realities.

“The experience of suffering imperial arrogance, like those caused by the bitter opposition to the Ilbert Bill and the passage of the Rowlatt Act, would have hurt their sensibility,” the President said, referring to the members of the Constitution Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that they conceived the judiciary of Independent India as an arm of the social revolution which would uphold the ideal of equality.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Equal justice and getting rid of the now-redundant colonial practices should be the guiding principles for our judiciary. While continuing with the useful aspects of the pre-independence jurisprudence, we should remove the legacy over-burden,” Ms. Murmu noted.

She said the book titled Justice for the Nation, captures the high points of the Supreme Court’s 75-year journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mentioning the importance of legal aid clinics, she said: “The status of undertrial prisoners has been an abiding concern for me. I am happy that the report on the prison system, released today, seeks to understand the role of the judiciary in reducing the number of undertrial prisoners.”

The event was also attended by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal among others.

(With PTI inputs)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US