EPS pensioners can submit digital life certificates

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Thursday said pensioners of its Employees Pension Scheme (EPS) could submit life certificates closer to home, at any of the 3.65 lakh common service centres.

“In recognition of the need to bring service delivery closer to the doorstep of EPS pensioners, especially during the challenging times of COVID -19 pandemic, EPFO has partnered with CSCs [Common Service Centres] to provide the facility to submit Digital Jeevan Pramaan. By leveraging the last mile network of over 3.65 lakh CSCs, EPFO provides its 65 lakh pensioners facility to submit Digital Jeevan Pramaan closer to their residence,” an EPFO statement said.

The pensioners are required to submit the certificates every year to continue receiving pension.

Apart from the CSCs, they can submit certificates through 135 regional offices and 117 district offices of the EPFO as well as banks that disburse pensions.

Any time

“A key policy change has been to allow EPS pensioners to submit Digital Jeevan Pramaan at any time during the year as per their convenience. The life certificate will remain valid for one year from the date of submission. Earlier, the pensioners were required to submit the Jeevan Pramaan in the month of November,” the EPFO said.

