EPFO website glitch continues

New Delhi

25 January 2022 21:54 IST

A Ministry official says it could be fixed by tomorrow

Users trying to access the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) website continued to face trouble on Tuesday.

A Labour Ministry official said a “module was malfunctioning” and would take till Thursday to fix.

Error messages had been greeting users trying to complete the e-nomination process for their PF accounts for at least five days. The EPFO’s Twitter handle continued to face a barrage of complaints from users unable to access services.

Advertising

Advertising

Some users on Twitter said they had been unable to complete the e-filing for months now due to the glitches.

In response to queries by several users on Tuesday, the EPFO tweeted the same reply: “Thanks for sharing/updating us. We are taking the matter with the concerned IT Desk to check the same.”