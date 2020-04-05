EPFO to accept date of birth in Aadhaar as proof for rectification

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation will accept the date of birth recorded in Aadhaar as a valid proof of DOB for those applying for changing the date, as long as the difference is less than three years, in EPFO records, a statement from the Union Labour and Employment Ministry said on Sunday.

“In a move to extend the availability and reach of online services in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, EPFO has issued revised instructions to its field offices to facilitate PF members to rectify their date of birth in EPFO records, thus ensuring that their UAN [universal account number] is KYC compliant,” the statement read.

The Ministry said PF subscribers who want to rectify their DOB in the EPFO records could do so online.

“This will enable EPFO to validate the date of birth of members online with UIDAI instantaneously, thus authenticating and reducing the processing time of change requests,” the Ministry said.

Non-refundable advance

Following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcement that EPF members could now withdraw non-refundable advance amounts on March 26, the Ministry had notified the amended scheme on March 27. On Sunday, the Ministry reiterated that EPFO had “instructed field offices to expedite disposal of online requests, enabling PF members in financial distress, to apply online for availing non refundable advance from their PF accumulations to tide over the COVID-19 pandemic.”