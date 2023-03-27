ADVERTISEMENT

EPFO says it has ‘no direct investments in individual stocks’ 

March 27, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The retirement fund manager said it follows ‘passive investment in equity’ by investing in Exchange Traded Funds (ETF), as per the investment pattern set by the Finance Ministry

The Hindu Bureau

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation asserted late on March 27 that there is no direct investment of EPFO funds in any individual stocks.   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), which manages the retirement savings of crores of formal sector workers, asserted late on March 27 that there is no direct investment of EPFO funds in any individual stocks.

The retirement fund manager said it follows “passive investment in equity” by investing in Exchange Traded Funds (ETF), as per the investment pattern set by the Finance Ministry.

In a communique to The Hindu, the country’s largest retirement fund said the title of an article that appeared in this newspaper on Monday “is misleading as it gives the impression that EPFO’s subscribers are captive investors in stocks of Adani Group of Companies”.

Stating that it has been investing in ETFs since the year 2015, the EPFO said its ETF investments with underlying indices as Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are allocated “in the ratio 50:50”. It further added that the “composition of these indices is not determined by EPFO, but by respective index providers”.

“ETFs are managed by respective Asset Management Companies and are strictly regulated by SEBI… Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are twin barometers of India’s Financial Market and are therefore the safest indices for passive investment in equity,” the organisation said.

“The average five year rolling return of Nifty 50 Index (for the past 10 years) has seen higher returns which has resulted in distribution of higher rate of interest benefitting the EPF members,” the PF office underlined.

“In light of the above, it is requested to publish… the correct picture so that the readers are not misguided and unnecessary panic in the minds of EPF members through this misrepresentation is not created,” the EPFO concluded.

