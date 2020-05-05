EPFO releases pensions for 65 lakh employees

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Tuesday said it had released ₹764 crore for the 65 lakh pensioners enrolled in its pension scheme.

“All 135 field offices of EPFO processed the pension payment for April 2020 in advance to avoid inconvenience to pensioners on account of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown,” it said in a statement.

The EPFO sent the amount to all nodal branches of pension disbursing banks in the country and the banks were instructed to credit the pension amount without any delay, it said.