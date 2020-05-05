National

EPFO releases pensions for 65 lakh employees

Employees Providend Fund Organisation building at Bandra.

Employees Providend Fund Organisation building at Bandra.   | Photo Credit: Supreet Sapkal

Payment for April 2020 made in advance to avoid inconvenience to pensioners on account of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, says statement

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Tuesday said it had released ₹764 crore for the 65 lakh pensioners enrolled in its pension scheme.

“All 135 field offices of EPFO processed the pension payment for April 2020 in advance to avoid inconvenience to pensioners on account of the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown,” it said in a statement.

The EPFO sent the amount to all nodal branches of pension disbursing banks in the country and the banks were instructed to credit the pension amount without any delay, it said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 5, 2020 11:50:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/epfo-releases-pensions-for-65-lakh-employees/article31513256.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY