EPFO processes 3.31 lakh claims, disburses ₹946 crore

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had processed 3.31 lakh claims disbursing ₹946.49 crore in 15 days under the special pandemic withdrawal scheme for subscribers, the Labour and Employment Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Also Read Employers get one month extension for filing March PF returns

As a part of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, the scheme had been notified on March 28 to provide relief to workers hit by the lockdown.

“Since the introduction of this programme, in just 15 days, the EPFO has processed 3.31 lakh claims disbursing ₹946.49 crore. In addition, ₹284 crore has been distributed by the exempted PF trusts under this scheme, notable among them being TCS,” the Ministry said.

Through the scheme, subscribers can apply for a non-refundable withdrawal up to three months’ basic wages and dearness allowance or 75% of the amount in their EPF account, whichever is less.

EPF withdrawal can’t be made without mobile-Aadhaar link