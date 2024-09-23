ADVERTISEMENT

EPFO logs 20 lakh net new members in July

Updated - September 23, 2024 04:25 pm IST - New Delhi

The latest data shows that nearly 6.25 lakh members between the ages 18 and 25 are first-time workers or new joiners

PTI

EPFO building. File photo | Photo Credit: Niranjan R. Varma

Retirement fund body Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recorded a net addition of 19.94 lakh members in July this year, the Labour Ministry said on Monday (September 23, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a press conference that 10.52 lakh new or first-time workers subscribed to Social Security schemes run by the EPFO.

The minister said almost 20 lakh net new members addition (19.94 lakh) were recorded in July this year. He also informed that 8.77 lakh members added in July are in the age group of 18-25 years.

About 97,000 PF members, pensioners to benefit by pension on higher wages

Nearly 6.25 lakh members of ages between 18 and 25 are first-time workers or new joiners, according to the latest data. About 59.4% of new joiners fall within the 18-25 age bracket. He said that the data shows the employment of young people has increased.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He also informed that 4.41 lakh female members were added by EPFO in July which includes 3.05 lakh new joinees. The minister pointed out that female employment has also increased.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US