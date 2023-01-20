ADVERTISEMENT

EPFO launches link on portal for higher pension application

January 20, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - New Delhi

The option, at the moment, will be available for employees who had retired before September 1, 2014

The Hindu Bureau

Employees Providend Fund Organisation building at Bandra. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Implementing the recent Supreme Court order on higher provident fund pensions, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made a provision in the member’s portal so that retired workers can opt for higher pension. The EPFO has started taking registration requests from employees for application form for validation of joint options with the employers.

The option, at the moment, will be available for employees who had retired before September 1, 2014. They should have also exercised joint option under para 11(3) of the  Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) prior to September 1, 2014.

The employee should enter the Pension Payment Order, Aadhaar number, name, date of birth in the application form, which should be as per the EPFO records. “Member should have a valid mobile number linked as per UIDAI records,” the direction adds.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A source in the EPFO said the website had stopped functioning properly with members trying to add their details. There are indications that the EPFO may come up with an updated version of the link on Saturday.

The EPFO had issued guidelines earlier on the matter, but both the pensioners and the EPFO employees had sought further clarity on the guidelines. The EPFO, however, has not given any specific guidelines on updating details in the new window on the members’ website.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US