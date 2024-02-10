EPFO fixes 8.25% interest rate on employees' provident fund for 2023-24

The Central Board of Trustees of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), has recommended an interest rate of 8.25% on Provident Fund deposits for 2023-24. At present, the interest rate is 8.15%.
“The move is a step towards fulfilling PM Modi’s guarantee of strengthening social security for India’s workforce,” said Union Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav.
Also read: The woes of pensioners and PF members
In March 2023, the EPFO had increased the interest rate on EPF marginally to 8.15% for 2022-23 from 8.10% in 2021-22.
ADVERTISEMENT
In March 2022, EPFO had lowered the interest on EPF for 2021-22 to an over four-decade low of 8.1 per cent for its over six crore subscribers, from 8.5% in 2020-21.
This was the lowest since 1977-78, when the EPF interest rate stood at 8%.
"The EPFO's apex decision making body Central Board of Trustees (CBT) has decided to provide 8.25% rate of interest on EPF for 2023-24 at its meeting on Saturday,” a source said.
The 8.5% interest rate on EPF deposits for 2020-21 was decided by CBT in March 2021.
CBT decision to be ratified by Finance Ministry
After the CBT's decision, the interest rate on EPF deposits for 2023-24 will be sent to Ministry of Finance for concurrence.
After the government's ratification, the interest rate on EPF for 2023-24 will be credited into accounts of over six crore subscribers of EPFO.
(With inputs from PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT