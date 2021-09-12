EPFO extends Aadhaar linking deadline for Northeast, certain establishments

It asks zonal offices to organise enrolment camps

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Saturday extended the deadline for linking of Aadhaar details with the Universal Account Number (UAN) for employees in the northeast and workers of certain establishments till December 31.

The EPFO had made the seeding mandatory for employers to submit electronic-challan-cum receipt (ECRs) from September 1.

In a circular to regional offices on Saturday, the EPFO said 94% of members who contribute had already linked their Aadhaar with UANs. However, it found lower percentage of the seeding in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura and certain industries like beedi-making, building and construction and plantation.

While giving the extension, the EPFO also instructed the zonal offices to make sure Aadhaar enrolment camps are organised and workers are helped with linking their details to the UANs.