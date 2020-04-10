EPF withdrawal can’t be made without mobile-Aadhaar link

Employees’ Provident Fund account-holders who do not have a mobile number linked to Aadhaar may not be able to withdraw money immediately under a government scheme to mitigate the economic impact of the novel COVID-19 outbreak.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is accepting only online withdrawal claims. However, a key requisite is an Aadhaar-linked mobile number on which the EPFO sends an one-time password (OTP) for submission of a claim.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which issues the 12-digit Aadhaar number, does not allow online update of mobile phone numbers for security reasons. A phone number can be updated only by visiting the Aadhaar centre, and giving biometrics (biological measurements that can be used to identify individuals). However, most centres are now closed and public movement is restricted because of the lockdown.

The update can also be done in some banks and post offices. But since biometrics are needed, it is not clear whether it can be done at a time when physical distancing is strictly enforced.

According to the FAQ segment of the EPFO website, a claim can also be filed through the government’s UMANG mobile application using EPF universal account number (UAN), and an OTP is sent on the mobile number linked to the UAN. An EPFO official did not clarify whether an Aadhaar-linked phone number is needed while filing claims from the mobile application.

EPFO CEO Sunil Barthwal told The Hindu that out of the around 5 crore active EPF members, 3.63 crore had mobile phone numbers linked to their UANs.

According to another EPFO official, members can change the phone number registered with their UANs on the EPFO’s website. If the number is the same as the one linked to Aadhaar, the member can go ahead with the claim application. However, if the phone number is not linked with Aadhaar, the member will have to link it under the UIDAI’s due process.

“Claims for availing advance to fight pandemic are filed online, necessitating every EPF account to be KYC [know your customer] compliant as pre-cursor,” according to a statement by the Labour and Employment Ministry. It said the special scheme was rolled out on March 29, and the EPFO had processed 1.37 lakh claims and disbursed ₹279.65 crore.