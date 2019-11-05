EPF scam: Former UPPCL MD A.P. Mishra arrested

Former managing director of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited A.P. Mishra was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the investment of over ₹2,600 crore of the State power employees’ provident fund in the scam-hit housing finance firm DHFL.

“Mishra has been arrested ... The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the State police is probing the matter and strict action will be taken against those involved in this case,” Uttar Pradesh DGP O.P. Singh told PTI.

An FIR was filed at the Hazratganj police station here on Sunday against Praveen Kumar Gupta, former secretary of the Uttar Pradesh State Power Employees’ Trust and the Provident Fund Trust of the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, and Sudhanshu Dwivedi, the then director, finance, of UPPCL.

Both Mr. Gupta and Mr. Dwivedi were arrested on the same day.

The State government had earlier recommended a CBI probe in the case and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed the Director General of the Economic Offences Wing to investigate till the CBI takes over the matter.