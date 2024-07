President Droupadi Murmu on July 11 received credentials from envoys of four nations, including South Sudan and Spain, at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Those who presented their credentials were Lumumba Maklele Nyajok, Ambassador of the Republic of South Sudan; Stella Nkomo, Ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe; Juan Antonio March Pujol, Ambassador of Spain; and Mariano Agustin Caucino, Ambassador of the Argentine Republic,” a communique issued by the President’s office said.

