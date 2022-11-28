Envoys of five countries present credentials to President Droupadi Murmu

November 28, 2022 06:37 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - New Delhi

Envoys of U.A.E., Japan, Maldives, Lativia and Bangladesh present their credentials to Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan

PTI

President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Md. Mustafizur Rahman, High Commissioner of Bangladesh. Photo: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn

Envoys of five countries, including the U.A.E., Bangladesh, and Japan, presented their credentials to President Droupadi Murmu during a ceremony on November 28, an official statement said.

The event took place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Those who presented their credentials were Md. Mustafizur Rahman, High Commissioner of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, and Ibrahim Shaheeb, High Commissioner of the Republic of Maldives, the statement said.

She also received credentials from Abdulnasser Jamal Hussain Mohammed Alshaali, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates; Juris Bone, Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia; and Suzuki Hiroshi, Ambassador of Japan, the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.

