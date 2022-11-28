  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022South Korea vs Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: Early domination from Korea

Envoys of five countries present credentials to President Droupadi Murmu

Envoys of U.A.E., Japan, Maldives, Lativia and Bangladesh present their credentials to Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan

November 28, 2022 06:37 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Md. Mustafizur Rahman, High Commissioner of Bangladesh. Photo: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn

President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Md. Mustafizur Rahman, High Commissioner of Bangladesh. Photo: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn

Envoys of five countries, including the U.A.E., Bangladesh, and Japan, presented their credentials to President Droupadi Murmu during a ceremony on November 28, an official statement said.

The event took place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Those who presented their credentials were Md. Mustafizur Rahman, High Commissioner of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, and Ibrahim Shaheeb, High Commissioner of the Republic of Maldives, the statement said.

She also received credentials from Abdulnasser Jamal Hussain Mohammed Alshaali, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates; Juris Bone, Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia; and Suzuki Hiroshi, Ambassador of Japan, the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.

Related Topics

diplomacy

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.