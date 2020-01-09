National

Envoys from 16 nations arrive in Kashmir to assess ground situation

Delegation includes diplomats from U.S., Bangladesh, Vietnam, Norway, Maldives, South Korea, Morocco, and Nigeria.

U.S. Ambassador to India Kenneth I. Juster along with envoys from 15 other countries arrived here on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, the first visit by diplomats since the dilution of Article 370 in August 2019.

The Delhi-based envoys arrived here by a special chartered flight at Srinagar’s technical airport where top officials from the newly carved out union territory received them, officials said.

Later in the day, they would be going to Jammu, the winter capital of the newly created Union Territory, for an overnight stay. They will meet Lt Governor G C Murmu as well as civil society members, they said.

Besides the U.S., the delegation will include diplomats from Bangladesh, Vietnam, Norway, Maldives, South Korea, Morocco, and Nigeria, among others.

