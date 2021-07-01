Environment Ministry seeks solution on ‘bird droppings’

New Delhi

01 July 2021 01:05 IST

The Ministry of Environment and Forests has formally issued an advertisement “inviting proposals” that can solve the problem of bird droppings in its Central courtyard at its HQ in the Indira Paryavaran Bhavan, New Delhi.

The notice that appeared on the Ministry website on Wednesday has solicited organisations and institutes with “technical know how” and “past experience” to offer a solution that is environment friendly, technically sound and feasible, and cost efficient, as well not compromise on the structural features of the Central courtyard.

Cash prize of ₹1 lakh

A committee would shortlist three solutions and invite presentations from those who make the cut.

The “best solution” would be awarded a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, the Ministry notice says.

The Environment Ministry building, which occupies a prime location in New Delhi, has been certified as a green building and been awarded for its use of energy efficient systems.