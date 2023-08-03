HamberMenu
Environment free of terror imperative for normal ties: MEA on Pak PM's remarks on talks

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India wants normal ties with all neighbouring countries including Pakistan

August 03, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. Photo: Ministry of External Affairs Yuotube

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. Photo: Ministry of External Affairs Yuotube

India on August 3 said an environment free of terror and hostilities is imperative for normal ties with Pakistan, days after Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his willingness to hold talks with New Delhi.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India wants normal ties with all neighbouring countries including Pakistan and it is incumbent upon that country to create the environment.

He was responding to queries relating to comments by Sharif.

"We want normal ties with all the neighbouring countries including Pakistan, but for that an environment free of terror and hostilities is imperative," he said.

