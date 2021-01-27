National

Entry into Parliament only with COVID-19 negative report: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu. File   | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

No person should enter the Parliament’s premises during the Budget session without a negative COVID-19 report, Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu said on Wednesday at a review meeting to discuss the preparations for the upcoming Budget Session.

Apart from the members and the parliamentary officers and staff, COVID-19 test should be made mandatory for the personal staff of the Ministers, members and officers of the Ministry who come to Parliament during the session in connection with official business, Mr. Naidu told the Rajya Sabha officials.

Strict physical distancing protocol will be followed during the Budget Session. This is the third session since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

