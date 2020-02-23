National

Entry gate at Motera stadium collapses ahead of Trump’s visit

Workers restore the makeshift entry gate, which collapsed in the morning hours of Sunday, at Motera Stadium ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit, in Ahmedabad on February 23, 2020.

Workers restore the makeshift entry gate, which collapsed in the morning hours of Sunday, at Motera Stadium ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit, in Ahmedabad on February 23, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

After sometime, a portion of another makeshift gate structure at Motera stadium’s main entrance also collapsed due to the windy weather, another official said

A day before U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to Ahmedabad, a makeshift VVIP entry gate erected outside the newly-built cricket stadium in Motera area in Ahmedabad collapsed due to gusty winds on February 23 morning, an official said.

The entire incident was recorded by a bystander and aired on local television channels.

Also Read
Policemen from different parts of Gujarat have been deployed at strategic locations in Ahmedabad ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's visit on February 24, 2020.

Massive security cover in place for Trump's Ahmedabad visit

 

The makeshift entry gate was made of welded steel rods and covered in flex banners.

After sometime, a portion of another makeshift gate structure at the stadium’s main entrance also collapsed due to the windy weather, another official said.

No one was injured in both the incidents and work was underway to put the structures back in place, he said.

“The [VVIP] entry gate collapsed when fabrication work was going on. It was not a major incident. No one was injured in the incident,” said Special Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Ajay Tomar said.

Also Read
People ride past a hoarding with the images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump installed next to decorated trees alongside a road ahead of Mr. Trump’s visit, in Ahmedabad on February 20, 2020.

Ahmedabad event to welcome Trump will be historic: Narendra Modi

 

President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a roadshow in Ahmedabad on February 24 and later address the ’Namaste Trump’ event at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera area where over one lakh people are expected to be present.

The stadium has already received ‘Building Use’ permission from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, an official earlier said.

It is the world’s largest stadium with a capacity to accommodate 1.10 lakh spectators.

The stadium has been rebuilt after demolishing the old one which had a seating capacity of 49,000 spectators.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 23, 2020 4:42:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/entry-gate-at-motera-stadium-collapses-ahead-of-trumps-visit/article30895088.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY