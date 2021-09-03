Entries invited for cyanotype fair to be held on September 25

September 15 is the last date to send entries

The Chennai Photo Biennale (CPB) Foundation has invited entries for a pop-up cyanotype exhibition to be held on September 25.

The DIY pop-up exhibition is being held to celebrate the World Cyanotype Day on September 25 at the Roja Muthiah Research Library (RMRL).

Cyanotype allows artists and photographers of all skill levels to express themselves in shades of blue.

The team at CPB said that in these virtual times, while everyone is jumping between screens, they have been exploring the magic of cyanotype printing.

The open call for prints is free and open to everyone across India, and all enthusiasts, from beginners to long-term practitioners, can share their prints for the exhibition.

The deadline to send in entries is September 15. For more information, visit https://linkchennaiphotobiennale.com/madrasblues