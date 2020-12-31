National

Entire EPF interest amount likely to be credited today

Special Correspondent NEW DELHI: 31 December 2020 11:12 IST
Updated: 31 December 2020 11:16 IST

The EPFO had proposed splitting the 8.5% interest into two instalments of 8.15% and 0.35% due to the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) was likely to credit the interest for 2019-2020 into subscribers' EPF accounts on Thursday, an EPFO official said.

In September, the EPFO had proposed splitting the 8.5% interest into two instalments of 8.15% and 0.35% due to the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the EPFO has now been given approval by the Finance Ministry to credit the entire amount, according to sources.

