Entire EPF interest amount likely to be credited today

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) was likely to credit the interest for 2019-2020 into subscribers' EPF accounts on Thursday, an EPFO official said.

In September, the EPFO had proposed splitting the 8.5% interest into two instalments of 8.15% and 0.35% due to the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the EPFO has now been given approval by the Finance Ministry to credit the entire amount, according to sources.