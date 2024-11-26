 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Ensure the safety of minorities: India urges Bangladesh after arrest of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das

This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples

Updated - November 26, 2024 03:31 pm IST

Jaisal Kaur _12237
ISKON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das. File

ISKON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

India on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) expressed “deep concern“ over the arrest of ISKON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, ”We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote.”

“This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities’ homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples,” the statement added.

“It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das,” the MEA said.

“We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression,” the MEA added.

A Bangladesh court denied bail to Mr. Das, who was arrested the previous day on the charges of insulting the national flag of Bangladesh..“The court of Chattogram Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate Kazi Shariful Islam issued the order around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday (November 26, 2024),” a Bangladeshi news website Bdnews24 stated. While mentioning Sanatani Jagran Jote’s key organiser, Gaurang Das Brahmachari, Bdnews24 reported on Monday (November 25, 2024) that Mr. Das was expected to go to Chattogram by air from Dhaka.

Published - November 26, 2024 03:29 pm IST

