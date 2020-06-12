Ensure that children are not pushed into labour: Minister

Union Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar said on Friday that there was a need to be vigilant, as the COVID-19 pandemic may force children into work. At the same time, States and civil society needed to work with the government on a plan to end child labour.

Mr. Gangwar, addressing a webinar organised by the Ministry on the occasion of the World Day Against Child Labour, said it was more important than ever before to remain vigilant towards the safety of children.

The year 2021 is set to be marked as the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour.

“We have to unite and prepare a dedicated action plan that can be implemented in the Indian perspective,” Mr. Gangwar said. The role of States and civil society would be vital. India had reiterated its commitment to the goal of ending child labour when it ratified in 2017 the International Labour Organisation’s conventions on establishing a minimum age to work and ending the worst forms of child labour, he said.

In his speech, Nobel laureate Kailash Sathyarthi said there was a need for “bolder” and “urgent” actions towards ending child labour. In order to revive the economy, it would be important to attract foreign investment. In order to do that, he said, child labour needed to be eradicated from the supply chain as there was greater sensitivity towards the issue globally.

International Labour Organisation’s director for India, Dagmar Walter, said there couldn’t be any compromise with child rights at this time, given that families were facing falling incomes during the pandemic. She added that it was important to facilitate return to school for children who may be vulnerable to child labour when the schools do open. Social protections, targeted economic relief to vulnerable families and legislation would be required, she said.