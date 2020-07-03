Ensure OBC quota under NEET in State-run medical colleges: Sonia

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday raised the issue of OBC candidates being denied reservations in medical colleges of States and Union Territories (UT) as the latter fill their All India Quota through National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ms. Gandhi said reservation for OBC (Other Backward Classes) candidates is restricted only to central government institutions and urged the Centre to ensure that State and UT medical institutions extend the reservation benefits.

Only Central institutions

“I would like to bring to your attention, denial of reservation for OBC candidates under All-India Quota being filled through National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), in State/UT Medical education institutions. Under the All India Quota, 15%, 7.5% and 10% seats are reserved for SC, ST and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates respectively, in both Central and State/UT Medical education institutions. However, reservation for OBC candidates under All India Quota is restricted to Central Institutions,” Ms. Gandhi said.

In the letter, released to the press by the Congress party, Ms. Gandhi cited data compiled by the All India Federation of Other Backward Classes to argue that OBC candidates lost over 11,000 seats in the All India Quota since 2017 due to non-implementation of OBC reservations in State/UT Medical education institutions.

“Denial of reservations to OBCs in State medical institutions in All India Quota, being administered by Government of India, violates the very objective of the 93rd Constitutional Amendment and is a barrier to access medical education for deserving OBC candidates,” the Congress president said.

“In the interest of equity and social justice, I strongly urge the Union Government to extend reservation for OBC candidates in All India Quota of medical and dental seats, even in the State/UT Medical education institutions,” she added.