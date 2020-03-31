Ensure food, medicines for migrant workers in shelters, SC tells govt

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Union government to ensure that the migrant workers who have been stopped from crossing inter-State borders are provided food, shelter and medicines in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde, through video conferencing, asked the government to tap community and religious leaders to speak to the migrant workers lodged in shelters. The court asked the government to have trained counsellors talk to the workers.

The court directed the government to set up an expert committee and a dedicated portal within 24 hours to disseminate authentic information on coronavirus and stop the spread of fake news.

Ministry’s status report

A status report filed by the Ministry of Home Affairs said the propagation of deliberate or inadvertent false information was the “single most unmanageable hindrance” faced by the government in its battle against the virus.

The Bench, also comprising Justice L. Nageswara Rao, asked the government to do follow-ups on persons who were identified as infected and quarantined.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the 21-day lockdown was absolutely necessary to stop the spread of infection. All the people found walking back have been shifted to the nearest available shelters. The mass migration from cities to villages had to be stopped. There was a likelihood that at least three out of every 10 people moving to rural parts was carrying the virus. Over 25 lakh persons have been screened at airports, 40,000 at 12 sea ports, 65 at minor ports and 20 lakh at all land borders. As many as 3.5 lakh persons were being monitored, Mr. Mehta quoted from a status report prepared for the court about the government action taken so far.

When the court asked whether the State governments are following the Centre's direction on the mass movement, Mr. Mehta replied that the Centre had requested the States to do so.

“We are facing an unprecedented situation. There is a need for unprecedented orders,” Mr. Mehta justified the lockdown.

Chief Justice Bobde said Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code made it a penal offence to disobey orders made by the government authorities in public interest and health. A person found guilty under the provision could face a six-month imprisonment or a fine of ₹1000 or both.

On March 30, the Supreme Court sought a report from the government on steps taken about the large-scale inter-State movement of migrant workers.

Tuesday’s order came on petitions filed separately by advocates Alakh Alok Srivastava and Rashmi Bansal seeking directions to the government to immediately redress the “heart-wrenching and inhuman plight of thousands of migrant workers” who are walking back to their native villages from cities without basic essentials in the wake of the lockdown and provide them with medical aid.