Ensure financial discipline of northeastern States: Amit Shah to CMs

Financial discipline of northeastern States is essential to make the Indian economy the second largest in the world, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

Addressing the 70th plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Guwahati, Mr. Shah said insurgency, lack of connectivity and failure of previous governments to focus on Northeast hampered the region's development for decades.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government tried to understand the core problems and evolved ways to permanently solve the issues to take the region to the path of development," he said.

During the last eight years of the Modi government, many efforts have been made to bring peace to the region, enhance connectivity and give priority to development, he added.

Mr. Shah asked the Chief Ministers to ensure financial discipline of their states which, he said, was essential to make the country's economy the second largest in the world.

He also urged the states to make full use of the North East Space Application Centre (NESAC) for flood control, irrigation, tourism, afforestation and agriculture.