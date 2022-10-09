Ensure financial discipline of northeastern States: Amit Shah to CMs

Union Home Minister was addressing 70th plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Guwahati

PTI Guwahati:
October 09, 2022 18:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting on ‘Drug Trafficking and National Security’ with CMs and DGPs of North-eastern states, in Guwahati on October 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Financial discipline of northeastern States is essential to make the Indian economy the second largest in the world, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the 70th plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Guwahati, Mr. Shah said insurgency, lack of connectivity and failure of previous governments to focus on Northeast hampered the region's development for decades.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government tried to understand the core problems and evolved ways to permanently solve the issues to take the region to the path of development," he said.

During the last eight years of the Modi government, many efforts have been made to bring peace to the region, enhance connectivity and give priority to development, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shah asked the Chief Ministers to ensure financial discipline of their states which, he said, was essential to make the country's economy the second largest in the world.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He also urged the states to make full use of the North East Space Application Centre (NESAC) for flood control, irrigation, tourism, afforestation and agriculture.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Assam
Arunachal Pradesh
Nagaland
Manipur
Meghalaya
Sikkim
Tripura
Mizoram
Guwahati

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app