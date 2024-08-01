Engines for LCA-MK1 jets delayed, HAL prepares back-up plan with used engines to begin deliveries

Delay in engine deliveries has further delayed the delivery of the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Mk1A by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to the Indian Air Force (IAF). There is further delay of a few months in the delivery of F-404 engines by General Electric and HAL is now preparing a back up to install used engines. Subsequently, delivery of the first LCA-Mk1A to the IAF now aimed for November looks highly unlikely.

“Not a single engine has been received at the moment. They are now expected to be delivered from September onwards,” a defence official in the know said. “Since the engines have not arrived, HAL has come up with an alternate plan to install used engines on the initial batch of jets as an interim measure,” the official stated. The IAF is also involved in this process of using Category-2 or used engines as it is a temporary measure till the new engines arrive for which HAL is constantly engaged with GE, officials said.

In February 2021, the Defence Ministry had signed a ₹48,000 crore deal with HAL for 83 LCA-Mk1A, a more capable fighter than the current LCA-MK1 in service. Following this, in August 2021 HAL signed a $716 mn deal with GE Aviation for 99 F404 aircraft engines and support services for the LCA-Mk-1A. As per contract, three LCA-MK1A were to be delivered to the IAF in February 2024 and 16 aircraft per year for subsequent five years.

In response to questions from The Hindu on the delays, end-June a GE Aerospace spokesperson had said, “The aerospace industry continues to experience unprecedented supply chain pressures. GE Aerospace is working with our partner HAL and suppliers to resolve constraints and deliver F404-IN20 engines.”

Another defence official said expectation is that at least one LCA-Mk1A jet is delivered by year end and half a squadron or eight to nine jets by the end of this fiscal year.

Officials stated that manufacturing of the jets is underway at HAL and while there were other supply chain issues, the primary hold up is the engine delay. Even if some number of engines are delivered in the next few months, small batch of jets can delivered within short time frame, officials asserted.

For IAF the delay is alarming, as the LCA is going to constitute a bulk of the IAF in the next few decades and key to arresting the fighter squadron strength from going below 30 squadrons in the near term and subsequently increase the strength.

In addition to the 83 Mk1A aircraft on order, the Defence ministry has given preliminary approval for procurement of another 97 LCA-Mk1A. This would eventually make 180 LCA-MK1 jets and 220 jets of the MK1 variant. The combined cost of the 180 Mk1As is an estimated of ₹1.15 lakh crore.

In addition, a larger and more capable LCA-Mk2 is under development which will be powered by the GE F-414 engines. A deal to license manufacture the F-414 engines in India is in advanced stages. As of now, the IAF has committed to procuring around 120 LCA-Mk2.

