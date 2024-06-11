Engineer Rashid's hearing for bail to take oath in LS set for June 18

A Delhi court will hear arguments on an application filed by Engineer Rashid seeking interim bail to take oath as an MP on June 18. He is being held in a 2016 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case.

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, defeated former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah from the Baramulla constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Rashid contested as an Independent and defeated the National Conference (NC) vice president. He is also a former MLA from the Union Territory.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh fixed the matter for June 18 after the NIA sought time to reply to Rashid's application.

The NIA further submitted on June 7 that the notification for oath taking by elected members of the Lok Sabha has not been published yet.

The judge adjourned the matter, adding that if the notification for the ceremony comes before the next date, the accused may move the court with a plea to expedite the matter.

Rashid moved the court seeking interim bail, or custody parole, to take oath and perform parliamentary functions.

He has been in jail since 2019 after the NIA charged him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of 1967 (UAPA) in an alleged terror funding case. He is lodged in Tihar jail at present.

The former MLA's name cropped up during an investigation into Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali, whom the NIA had arrested for allegedly funding terrorist groups and separatists in the Valley.

The NIA filed a charge sheet against several individuals, including Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed, and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, in the case.

Malik was awarded life imprisonment by a trial court in 2022 after he pleaded guilty to the charges.

