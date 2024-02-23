ADVERTISEMENT

McDonald's says it is engaging with competent authorities, use only genuine cheese

February 23, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - New Delhi

According to media reports, the Maharashtra FDA has accused McDonald's of deception using cheese substitutes in burgers and nuggets instead of real cheese

 According to media reports, the Maharashtra FDA has accused McDonald's of deception using cheese substitutes in burgers and nuggets instead of real cheese and the licence of an outlet in Ahmednagar has been suspended.

Fast food major McDonald's franchise for west and south India on Friday said it is engaging with the "competent authorities" amid reports of Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration taking action against it for using cheese substitutes in its products.

Hardcastle Restaurant, a subsidiary of Westlife Foodworld Ltd, has the franchisee rights to own and operate McDonald's restaurants in west and south markets in India.

"We are actively engaging with the competent authorities on this issue and awaiting their final clarification. We have always been adhering to stringent food standards and are fully compliant with all applicable food laws," said a statement from McDonald's India (West & South) shared on BSE by Westlife Foodworld.

The reports further said the action has resulted in McDonald's removing the word cheese from their menu in several locations, with the Maharashtra FDA asking the fast food chain to remove the usage of word cheese from its menu across India.

"Amid recent reports about the removal of 'Cheese' from our menu at McDonald's locations in Maharashtra, we want to assure our valued customers that only genuine, high-quality cheese is used in all our cheese-containing products," the statement said.

It further said "Collaborating with suppliers adhering to global standards ensures top-quality cheese in our product offerings and not cheese analogues or any substitute." McDonald's India (West & South) said, "Our commitment to transparency in our ingredients and dedication to providing delicious, high-quality meals to our customers remain unwavering."

