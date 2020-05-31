Enforcing lockdown indefinitely would be too disruptive and overtake lives saved due to slowing of COVID-19 progression: Experts

NEW DELHI

The government has blundered on its policy of migrants by relying on theoreticians, they say

A group of public health experts, two of them part of a government-constituted committee to advise it on containing the pandemic, has accused the government of blundering on its policy of migrants.

They have also said enforcing the lockdown ‘indefinitely’ would be too disruptive and “overtake lives saved due to lockdown-mediated slowing of COVID-19 progression”. The government on Friday announced a series of relaxations called Unlock-1 that limits lockdown to containment zones until June 30 and a spate of relaxations after June 8.

Second joint statement on COVID-19 by Indian Public Health Association, Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine and Indian Association of Epidemiologists

“Had the migrant persons been allowed to go home at the beginning of the epidemic when the disease spread was very low, the current situation could have been avoided. The returning migrants are now taking infection to each and every corner of the country; mostly to rural and peri-urban areas, in districts with relatively weak public health systems [including clinical care],” says the letter jointly authored by the Indian Public Health Association, the Indian Association of Preventive and Social Medicine and the Indian Association of Epidemiologists.

The government relied on modellers, or theoreticians, rather than field-level epidemiologists who are better acquainted with disease transmission dynamics. “From the limited information available in the public domain, it seems that the government was primarily advised by clinicians and academic epidemiologists with limited field training and skills,” the letter underlines.

India is paying a heavy price both in terms of humanitarian crisis and disease spread. The incoherent and often rapidly shifting strategies and policies especially at the national level are more a reflection of ‘afterthought’ and “catching up” phenomenon on part of the policy makers rather than a well thought cogent strategy with an epidemiological basis.

Dr. D.C.S. Reddy, Former Professor & Head, Community Medicine, IMS, BHU, and Dr. Sanjay Zodpey, President, IAPSM and Vice President-Academics, Public Health were among those who were advising the government and signatories to the letter.

The associations were invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, after the lockdown had already been imposed.

As of Sunday, India has 1,82,000 cases and over 5,000 deaths. Added to that is the “humanitarian crisis” that saw 114 million job losses (91 million daily wage earners and 17 million salary earners who have been laid off), across 2,71,000 factories and 65-70 million small and micro enterprises that have come to a halt, the letter has noted.

While the lockdown slowed the transmission of the disease, open and transparent data sharing with scientists, public health professionals and indeed the public at large are “conspicuous by its absence”.

The experts blamed India’s response to over-relying on a “modelling exercise from an influential institution which was a “worst-case simulation”. The model had come up with an estimated 2.2 million deaths globally. Subsequent events have proved that the predictions of this model were way off the mark. Had the government of India consulted epidemiologists who had better grasp of disease transmission dynamics compared to, it would have perhaps been better served. The Hindu couldn’t independently verify which particular model this was.

The experts said it is ‘unrealistic’ to expect that the COVID-19 pandemic could be eliminated at this stage given that “community transmission” is already well-established across large sections or sub-populations.

The expected benefit of this stringent nationwide lockdown was to spread out the disease over an extended period of time and effectively plan and manage so that the healthcare delivery system is not overwhelmed. This seems to have been achieved albeit after the fourth lockdown with extraordinary inconvenience and disruption of the economy and life of the general public. The case fatality rate in India has been relatively on the lower side, and mostly limited to the high-risk groups or those with elderly population and pre-existing co-morbidities etc.

Among its suggestions, the group notes that the government should rapidly scale up public health and allocate 5% of GDP to health expenditure at the Centre and the State level.