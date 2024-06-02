Enforcement Directorate uses Kejriwal case to push for stringent checks on grant of interim bail

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has used Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for liberty to pitch hard for stringent checks and balances on the grant of interim medical bail to accused facing money laundering charges, saying only a case of intolerable grief and suffering should justify temporary release.

Mr. Kejriwal surrendered before Tihar Jail authorities on June 2, 22 days after the Supreme Court, in an unprecedented order, granted him interim bail to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections till June 1.

He was remanded to custody till June 5, when a Delhi court is scheduled to pronounce its judgment on his plea for interim bail on medical grounds. The Supreme Court Registry had recently declined to even list for judicial hearing Mr. Kejriwal’s application for a seven-day extension of his interim bail to take a PET-CT scan.

In its response to Mr. Kejriwal’s interim bail plea before the Special Court, the ED, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, had argued that his claim of “unexplained weight loss is false and appears to be a concocted theory”.

The Central agency went to the extent of drawing out a ‘Body Mass Index Calculator’ in its 56-page affidavit to show that “as per the National Institute of Health the weight of 64kg is the normal weight for a person with a height of 5 feet 5 inches”.

“Every sickness does not ipso facto entitle an accused to medical bail,” the ED submitted, referring to judicial precedents from the Supreme Court.

The court’s power to grant interim bail should be sparingly used. Interim bail was an “indulgence”, extended only in exceptional and extraordinary circumstances, the ED said.

What is that level of sickness or infirmity that brings an Accused within the parameters of “sick or infirm” as envisaged in the proviso to Section 45(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the Central agency reproduced the question posed by the Supreme Court in its 2023 judgment in Kewal Krishna Kumar versus Enforcement Directorate.

“The sickness or infirmity should be life-threatening, requiring medical assistance unavailable in penitentiary hospitals. If so, an accused could be granted bail under the proviso to Section 45(1),” the apex court answers the question of law.

The ED contended in its affidavit that the twin-conditions of Section 45 would apply to interim bail too. “The twin conditions under Section 45 of the PMLA are applicable even while considering an interim bail application,” it submitted.

These conditions include the court finding the accused prima facie innocent and unlikely to commit a crime if given bail.

The ED reminded how the apex court had said interim bail “cannot be converted into an evergreening process or be made a substitute for regular bail”.

