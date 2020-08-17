Enforcement Directorate to probe ₹1,100-crore online gambling racket

The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money-laundering case against a Chinese national and his three Indian accomplices, in connection with an illegal online gambling business involving transactions worth over ₹1,100 crore.
The online gambling was being run by various entities, which functioned allegedly under the China-based “Beijing T Power Company.”
Acting on complaints of cheating, the Hyderabad Police arrested Yah Hao, who headed the Southeast Asia operations, Ankit Kapoor, Neeraj Tuli and Dheeraj Sarkar, in Delhi last week. Based on the case registered by the Hyderabad Police, the ED has initiated money laundering investigation against the accused persons and entities.
It is alleged that those running the websites manipulated results, thereby cheating those placing bets. The funds were diverted to various accounts to evade detection. The police managed to track a couple of accounts and intercepted about ₹30 crore. The accounts have been frozen.
Preliminary findings indicated that the websites were using servers located in China, while the data hosting services were cloud-based in the United States. The funds were routed via service providers and gateways in India.
Police have so far identified eight entities that were operating allegedly under the Beijing T Power Company. The prospective punters were targeted via an encrypted mobile messaging application. Commissions were also paid to those bringing in players and entry was allowed through references.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath